Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Humacyte’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humacyte will report full-year earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($1.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.76). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Humacyte.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humacyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humacyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.05.

Shares of HUMA stock opened at $5.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 11.49 and a quick ratio of 11.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.84. Humacyte has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $17.45.

In other news, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,729,000.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUMA. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Humacyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humacyte in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Humacyte by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. 6.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

