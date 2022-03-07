Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 3,035.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 24,499 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,615,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $628,791,000 after purchasing an additional 69,820 shares during the period. BloombergSen Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 277,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $107,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 332.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $441.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $416.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $424.57. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.95.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.30) EPS. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 12.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $483.13.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

