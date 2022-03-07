IFP Advisors Inc Buys 1,494 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Edison International by 3,057.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edison International by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Edison International during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in Edison International by 968.7% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EIX opened at $65.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.03. Edison International has a 52 week low of $54.14 and a 52 week high of $68.62. The company has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Edison International had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 140.70%.

EIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Edison International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.29.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

