IFP Advisors Inc Buys 4,799 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1,008.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 39.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 178.2% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF stock opened at $72.41 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $83.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.46.

