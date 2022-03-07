IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,229,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,414,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 829,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,601,000 after purchasing an additional 61,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,325,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $57.31 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.88. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $56.71 and a 1-year high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

