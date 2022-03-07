IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Southern by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,760,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,542 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,764,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,844,476,000 after buying an additional 1,182,130 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Southern by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,433,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,808,000 after buying an additional 1,064,450 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,446,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,585,000 after buying an additional 938,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 750.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,028,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,226,000 after buying an additional 907,521 shares during the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SO opened at $67.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.49. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $57.06 and a 52-week high of $69.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.81%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SO. UBS Group lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank cut Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $162,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $4,465,812.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,795 shares of company stock worth $6,931,533. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

