IFP Advisors Inc Sells 64 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 14,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1,435.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 120,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,505,000 after buying an additional 112,655 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 20,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 369.0% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 10,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 8,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total transaction of $136,896.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT opened at $195.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $104.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.67 and a 1-year high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.06.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

