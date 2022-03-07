ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ImmunityBio in a report released on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ImmunityBio’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ImmunityBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBRX opened at $6.09 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average of $7.75. ImmunityBio has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $40.83.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,551,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,072,000 after purchasing an additional 278,411 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in ImmunityBio by 680.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 5,074 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ImmunityBio by 142.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 196,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 115,265 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ImmunityBio by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 18,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in ImmunityBio by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 7,281 shares during the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

