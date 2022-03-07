Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) PT Lowered to $30.00 at B. Riley

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Shares of ILPT stock opened at $22.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.31 and its 200 day moving average is $24.85. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $21.54 and a twelve month high of $28.66. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.69. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 54.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 71.74%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ILPT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,213,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,945,000 after purchasing an additional 568,427 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 863,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,633,000 after acquiring an additional 405,579 shares during the period. Flat Footed LLC bought a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,288,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 99.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 539,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,910,000 after acquiring an additional 268,350 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,763,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,264,000 after acquiring an additional 234,600 shares during the period. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

