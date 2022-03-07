Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

INGR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ingredion from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingredion from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ingredion from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.80.

Shares of INGR stock opened at $85.23 on Thursday. Ingredion has a 1-year low of $83.74 and a 1-year high of $101.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.33.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.20). Ingredion had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ingredion will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 152.94%.

In related news, SVP David Eric Seip acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.90 per share, for a total transaction of $429,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Ingredion during the third quarter worth about $27,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ingredion by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Ingredion during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

About Ingredion

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

