Insider Buying: Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) Director Buys $252,400.00 in Stock

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) Director Oss Stephen A. Van acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.62 per share, with a total value of $252,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CPS opened at $10.63 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 3.16. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.45 and a 12 month high of $47.85.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported ($2.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.71) by ($0.23). Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 47.88%.

CPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark downgraded Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut Cooper-Standard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Cooper-Standard by 7.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,593 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its position in Cooper-Standard by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 55,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Cooper-Standard by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,801 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Cooper-Standard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Cooper-Standard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc engages in the manufactures sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems. Its products include rubber & plastic sealing, fuel & brake lines, fluid transfer hoses and anti-vibration systems. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.

