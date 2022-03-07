Insider Selling: Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) EVP Sells $76,989.78 in Stock

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $76,989.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE AX opened at $50.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.46. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.90 and a 1-year high of $62.44.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Axos Financial had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $176.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Axos Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 225.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in Axos Financial by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. B. Riley raised Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axos Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.80.

Axos Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.