Insider Selling: Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) EVP Sells $76,989.78 in Stock

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $76,989.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NYSE AX opened at $50.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.46. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.90 and a 1-year high of $62.44.
Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Axos Financial had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $176.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Axos Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. B. Riley raised Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axos Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.80.
Axos Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.
