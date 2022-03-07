Insider Selling: First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Director Sells 81,582 Shares of Stock

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 81,582 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.72, for a total transaction of C$2,995,691.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,872,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$215,646,462.
Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock traded down C$1.28 on Monday, reaching C$37.21. 1,600,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,883,652. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.22. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$20.67 and a 52 week high of C$39.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$33.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.34.
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.53%.
About First Quantum Minerals (Get Rating)
First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.
Read More
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- Morgan Stanley Stock Getting Attractive on the Sell-Off
- Palo Alto Networks Stock is Heating Up
Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.