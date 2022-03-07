Insider Selling: HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) CFO Sells $163,485.00 in Stock

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total transaction of $163,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Marie Myers also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HP alerts:

On Thursday, February 17th, Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $168,435.00.

NYSE HPQ opened at $36.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $39.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.17.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in HP by 19.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,195,961 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $338,006,000 after buying an additional 1,859,807 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in HP during the fourth quarter worth about $65,033,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in HP during the fourth quarter worth about $45,704,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in HP by 6.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,708,669 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $511,869,000 after buying an additional 1,075,822 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of HP by 65.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,468,095 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $67,527,000 after purchasing an additional 978,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

About HP (Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.