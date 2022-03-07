Insider Selling: Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK) Insider Sells £9,700 in Stock

Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK – Get Rating) insider Charles Peal sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 970 ($13.01), for a total value of £9,700 ($13,014.89).

Shares of LOK stock opened at GBX 915 ($12.28) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £274.51 million and a P/E ratio of 82.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.32, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Lok’nStore Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 580 ($7.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,085 ($14.56). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,001.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 904.63.

Separately, Peel Hunt upped their target price on shares of Lok’nStore Group from GBX 950 ($12.75) to GBX 1,150 ($15.43) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Lok'nStore Group Plc develops and operates self-storage centers primarily in Southern England. The company operates a packaging shop in each of its storage centers that sells storage related goods, such as boxes, tapes, and bubblewraps, as well as provides insurance services. It operates through 36 self-storage centers.

