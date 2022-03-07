Insider Selling: Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) CAO Sells 8,700 Shares of Stock

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $200,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:MRO opened at $23.81 on Monday. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $23.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.53. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.76.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 116.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 23.14%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 38,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 25,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 103,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Oil (Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.