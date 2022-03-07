Insider Selling: Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) SVP Sells 5,835 Shares of Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) SVP Barry G. Benton sold 5,835 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total transaction of $342,864.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Q2 stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.74. 330,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.78 and a 12 month high of $116.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.10.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Q2 had a negative net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Q2 by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Q2 by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Q2 by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Q2 by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Q2 by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Q2 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Q2 from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Q2 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

