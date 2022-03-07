Insider Selling: Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) President Sells 3,970 Shares of Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) President Sebastian Grady sold 3,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total transaction of $17,309.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Rimini Street stock opened at $5.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average of $7.19. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $11.52. The stock has a market cap of $481.63 million, a PE ratio of -17.87, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.70. Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Rimini Street by 273.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,905,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,400 shares during the period. Conifer Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,569,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,882,000. Brooktree Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 1,417,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,461,000 after acquiring an additional 441,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Rimini Street in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,807,000. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RMNI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.50 to $8.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

