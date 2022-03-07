Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,900 shares, a decrease of 38.3% from the January 31st total of 311,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 127.9 days.

IFCZF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$209.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$195.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$198.00 to C$201.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.00.

Shares of Intact Financial stock traded up $1.87 on Friday, reaching $143.78. 266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.93. Intact Financial has a 1-year low of $120.15 and a 1-year high of $148.41.

Intact Financial Corp. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance in Canada and specialty insurance in North America. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United Kingdom and International, and United States. The Canada segment consists of personal auto and properties, and commercial lines.

