Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2022

Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,900 shares, a decrease of 38.3% from the January 31st total of 311,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 127.9 days.

IFCZF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$209.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$195.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$198.00 to C$201.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.00.

Shares of Intact Financial stock traded up $1.87 on Friday, reaching $143.78. 266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.93. Intact Financial has a 1-year low of $120.15 and a 1-year high of $148.41.

About Intact Financial (Get Rating)

Intact Financial Corp. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance in Canada and specialty insurance in North America. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United Kingdom and International, and United States. The Canada segment consists of personal auto and properties, and commercial lines.

