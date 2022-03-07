Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $47.00 price target on the chip maker’s stock, down from their prior price target of $55.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on INTC. Raymond James upgraded Intel from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.83.

Intel stock opened at $48.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. Intel has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $195.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.55.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $887,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in Intel by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

