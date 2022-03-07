Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.85 Billion

Analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.85 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.87 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange reported sales of $1.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full year sales of $7.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.34 billion to $7.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.63 billion to $7.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Intercontinental Exchange.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.70.

NYSE ICE traded up $4.30 on Tuesday, hitting $135.70. 4,346,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,924,880. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52-week low of $109.04 and a 52-week high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $76.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.38%.

In other news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 5,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $661,717.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $246,012.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,726 shares of company stock worth $12,174,130 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,929,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,418,482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,408,445 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,764,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,712 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,567,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at about $140,429,000. Finally, AKO Capital LLP boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 3,828,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,618,000 after buying an additional 993,677 shares in the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intercontinental Exchange (Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.