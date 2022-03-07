InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5,758.33.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IHG shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,575 ($74.80) to GBX 5,675 ($76.14) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($77.82) target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 518,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,781,000 after purchasing an additional 126,202 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 433,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,856,000 after acquiring an additional 31,567 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 391,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,546,000 after acquiring an additional 112,555 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 286,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,439,000 after acquiring an additional 22,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 260,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,000,000 after acquiring an additional 33,767 shares during the last quarter. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IHG traded down $2.94 on Wednesday, hitting $59.00. 14,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,857. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52 week low of $58.74 and a 52 week high of $73.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.20.

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

