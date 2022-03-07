Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Interface, Inc. is the world’s largest manufacturer of modular carpet, which it markets under the Interface and FLOR brands. The Company is committed to the goal of sustainability and doing business in ways that minimize the impact on the environment while enhancing shareholder value. Interface is the world’s largest manufacturer of modular carpet. Their heritage began with the invention of the first carpet tile approximately 50 years ago by a Dutch company called Heuga, now part of InterfaceFLOR. From that spark of invention, they have continued to innovate, giving the award-winning modular carpet design, pioneering environmental practices and ground-breaking manufacturing technology. Their products are designed for a wide range of commercial environments including corporate, healthcare, education, retail, hospitality and government. We continue to lead the industry in environmental achievement and the exploration of environmentally efficient products and processes. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Interface from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Interface from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ TILE opened at $14.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $829.13 million, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.87. Interface has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $18.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.80.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $339.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.67 million. Interface had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 18.40%. Interface’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Interface will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Interface by 22.9% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,182,342 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,912,000 after buying an additional 220,595 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in Interface by 30.3% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 103,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Interface by 24.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Interface by 11.9% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 440,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,737,000 after buying an additional 46,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Interface by 16.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 143,784 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 20,026 shares in the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

