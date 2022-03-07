International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Trading Down 11.9%

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) shares dropped 11.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.72 and last traded at $22.76. Approximately 95,679 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,704,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.84.

IGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IGT. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 222.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after buying an additional 1,420,212 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 633,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,183,000 after purchasing an additional 186,483 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 12,870 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of International Game Technology by 51.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 147.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,248,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,924,000 after purchasing an additional 744,706 shares during the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

