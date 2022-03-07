IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IntriCon designs, develops, engineers and manufactures microminiaturized medical and electronic products. The Company supplies microminiaturized components, systems and molded plastic parts, primarily to the hearing instrument manufacturing industry, as well as the computer, government, electronics, telecommunications and medical equipment industries. The Company has facilities in the United States, Asia and Europe. “

IIN has been the topic of several other research reports. Colliers Securities lowered shares of IntriCon from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IntriCon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

IntriCon stock opened at $23.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.61. The company has a market capitalization of $218.33 million, a PE ratio of -1,194.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.08. IntriCon has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $28.16.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.22. IntriCon had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 8.20%. Research analysts expect that IntriCon will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IIN. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IntriCon in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 35.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of IntriCon in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in IntriCon during the second quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in IntriCon by 9.7% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 65.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IntriCon (Get Rating)

Intricon Corp. engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of miniature and micro-miniature body-worn devices. It operates through the Body-Worn Device and Hearing Health Direct-To-End Consumer segments. The Body-Worn Device segment comprises medical, hearing health, and professional audio markets.

