Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intrusion Inc. is a leading global provider of enterprise security solutions for the information-driven economy. Intrusion Inc.’s suite of security products help businesses protect critical information assets by quickly detecting, analyzing and responding to network- and host-based attacks. “

Get Intrusion alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Intrusion from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of INTZ stock opened at $3.44 on Thursday. Intrusion has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $29.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Intrusion during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Intrusion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Intrusion by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 25,483 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Intrusion by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 20,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Intrusion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $348,000. 24.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intrusion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intrusion (INTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intrusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.