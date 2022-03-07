Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.480-$11.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.17 billion-$12.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.27 billion.

INTU stock traded down $14.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $450.48. The company had a trading volume of 55,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,149. The business has a 50-day moving average of $545.14 and a 200-day moving average of $579.00. Intuit has a one year low of $365.15 and a one year high of $716.86. The stock has a market cap of $127.56 billion, a PE ratio of 58.60, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

Several analysts recently commented on INTU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on Intuit from $750.00 to $650.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Intuit in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $616.62.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,654 shares of company stock worth $37,450,892. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Intuit by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,521,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

