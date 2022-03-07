Invesco Ltd. Acquires 22,537 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 236,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,537 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Pure Storage worth $5,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSTG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Pure Storage by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,341,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,201,000 after purchasing an additional 75,499 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Pure Storage by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 152,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 21,109 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Pure Storage by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 463,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,049,000 after purchasing an additional 26,955 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Pure Storage by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 365,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,133,000 after purchasing an additional 21,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Pure Storage by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 12,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Pure Storage news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $867,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $29.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.62. Pure Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.79 and a twelve month high of $35.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $708.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

