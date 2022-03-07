Invesco Ltd. Buys 18,600 Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.63% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $5,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $357,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $530,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,852,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 214,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,560,000 after purchasing an additional 29,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

HSII opened at $39.91 on Monday. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.25 and a twelve month high of $50.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.92 million, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 16.71%.

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, CEO Krishnan Rajagopalan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $204,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

