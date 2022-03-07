Invesco Ltd. Grows Position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,506 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.38% of MGP Ingredients worth $5,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 26.3% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,087,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,777,000 after acquiring an additional 226,370 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 197.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 169,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,026,000 after purchasing an additional 112,446 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 223,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,108,000 after purchasing an additional 85,318 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 106,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after purchasing an additional 53,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MGPI opened at $80.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $89.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.24.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 14.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.19%.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 385 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.87, for a total transaction of $31,904.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Rodger Buttshaw sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total transaction of $102,996.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,535 shares of company stock valued at $775,723 in the last quarter. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MGPI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital started coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.25.

About MGP Ingredients (Get Rating)

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.