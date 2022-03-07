Invesco Ltd. Has $6.34 Million Position in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,370 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.51% of Chefs’ Warehouse worth $6,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHEF. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 191.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the second quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the third quarter valued at $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHEF opened at $31.74 on Monday. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $37.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -211.59 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.08.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

