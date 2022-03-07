Invesco Ltd. Sells 2,110 Shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.32% of ADC Therapeutics worth $6,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 134.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 27,655 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 313,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,518,000 after purchasing an additional 12,903 shares during the period. Indie Asset Partners LLC grew its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 6.3% during the third quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 97,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 9.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADCT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $47.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on ADC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE ADCT opened at $14.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.59. ADC Therapeutics SA has a 52 week low of $13.34 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.04 and its 200 day moving average is $22.50.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.42. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.73) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

