Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a drop of 37.1% from the January 31st total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IUS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 419.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000.

Shares of IUS opened at $39.36 on Monday. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a one year low of $33.39 and a one year high of $42.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.00.

