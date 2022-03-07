Investors Financial Group LLC Buys 261 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,209 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises about 0.9% of Investors Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 459.2% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $107.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,896,051. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.76 and its 200-day moving average is $115.68. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $98.38 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 69.42%.

MDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. BTIG Research cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.45.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

