Investors Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Investors Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $362,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 486,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,160,000 after buying an additional 54,449 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 566.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 409,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,514,000 after buying an additional 348,317 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,496,000 after buying an additional 760,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $535,000. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $172.68. The company had a trading volume of 632,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,939,988. The stock has a market cap of $454.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $179.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.45 and a 200 day moving average of $166.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

