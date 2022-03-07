Investors Financial Group LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Investors Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 143,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,016,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 109,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,330,000 after acquiring an additional 47,196 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 8.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Hormel Foods stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.04. 110,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,304,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.14. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $51.93. The company has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.10.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $692,874.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $402,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hormel Foods Profile (Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.