Investors Financial Group LLC Sells 635 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Investors Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $104,000.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $4.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $194.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,608. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $208.31. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $178.38 and a 52 week high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

