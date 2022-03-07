Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Shares Gap Up to $99.44

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $99.44, but opened at $104.68. Investors Real Estate Trust shares last traded at $105.54, with a volume of 159 shares trading hands.

CSR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Investors Real Estate Trust from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Investors Real Estate Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $107.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Investors Real Estate Trust from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -241.97, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.37.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.16). During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Investors Real Estate Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Investors Real Estate Trust’s payout ratio is -669.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 859.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 19,445 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,438,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Investors Real Estate Trust by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile (NYSE:CSR)

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

