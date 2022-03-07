Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Short Interest Update

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 299,600 shares, a growth of 46.1% from the January 31st total of 205,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CSR shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Investors Real Estate Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.63.

Shares of Investors Real Estate Trust stock traded up $4.61 on Friday, hitting $104.05. The stock had a trading volume of 108,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,810. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.68 and a 200 day moving average of $100.34. Investors Real Estate Trust has a twelve month low of $66.91 and a twelve month high of $112.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.16). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Investors Real Estate Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -669.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSR. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $509,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Investors Real Estate Trust by 859.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 19,445 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 41.0% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust by 4.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

