iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HDV. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $106.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.26. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.83 and a fifty-two week high of $106.06.

