iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Access Financial Services Inc.

Access Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IEFA traded down $1.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.39. 18,874,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.48.

