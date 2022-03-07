iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is E&G Advisors LP’s 3rd Largest Position

E&G Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,098 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.5% of E&G Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $22,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Family Capital Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 58,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 36,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innova Wealth Partners lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 120,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,758,000 after purchasing an additional 25,914 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGG stock opened at $110.30 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.67. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.10 and a twelve month high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

