iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $81.75

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $81.75 and last traded at $81.82, with a volume of 43550649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.54.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.69 and a 200-day moving average of $86.25.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Astor Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.