iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Acquired by Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.

Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 106.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 0.5% of Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 213.3% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 200.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 672.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of EFV stock traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.09. The company had a trading volume of 7,579,638 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.56 and a 200-day moving average of $51.43. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

