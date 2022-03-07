iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $30.96

Shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.96 and last traded at $31.05, with a volume of 15555 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.93.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.83 and a 200-day moving average of $38.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 71,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 7,621 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

