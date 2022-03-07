iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 74.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 200,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,485,000 after acquiring an additional 11,692 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $281,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period.

Shares of IWS opened at $115.86 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $102.52 and a 12-month high of $124.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.23.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

