iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Purchased by Corrado Advisors LLC

Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IYH traded down $4.10 on Monday, reaching $274.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,777. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $238.99 and a 12-month high of $302.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $280.17.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.