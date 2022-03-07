Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Short Interest Update

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the January 31st total of 40,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
OTCMKTS ISUZY traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.14. 160,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,591. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.25. Isuzu Motors has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $14.76.
