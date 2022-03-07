Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Receives $74.38 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.38.

JBL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of JBL stock traded down $2.24 on Friday, hitting $54.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,273,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,765. Jabil has a fifty-two week low of $41.43 and a fifty-two week high of $72.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.66 and its 200-day moving average is $62.65.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 34.35%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Jabil will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.53%.

In other Jabil news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 3,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $278,064.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $745,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,407 shares of company stock worth $8,299,320. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Jabil by 234.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Jabil by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,313,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $866,242,000 after acquiring an additional 138,430 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Jabil by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

