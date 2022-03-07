Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $76.66

Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $76.66 and last traded at $76.71, with a volume of 12193 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.26.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush lowered Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.71 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.48.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.74.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.88 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 13.41%. Jack in the Box’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

In related news, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total transaction of $29,855.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $156,344.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,940 shares of company stock worth $255,228. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 677.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack in the Box Company Profile (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

